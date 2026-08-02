Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,872 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Moderna worth $15,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Moderna News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of -$1.97 , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately $145 million , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Moderna Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Moderna reported second-quarter EPS of , better than the roughly -$2.03 consensus and an improvement from -$2.13 a year earlier. Revenue was approximately , while management reiterated its plan for up to 10% revenue growth in 2026. Positive Sentiment: The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about $200 million and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company improved its 2026 operating-expense outlook by about and now expects year-end cash of $4.7 billion to $5.2 billion, supporting its effort to reduce cash burn. Moderna also faces a potentially important catalyst on August 5, when regulators are scheduled to decide on its seasonal flu vaccine candidate, mFLUSIVA. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment.

Trading activity showed elevated interest in Moderna call options, with 82,913 contracts acquired versus a typical daily volume of 48,590. This may indicate speculative bullish positioning, but options activity alone does not establish a sustained change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Moderna Adds New Cohort to Phase III Vaccine Trial

Moderna’s Phase 3 mRNA-1403 norovirus vaccine trial did not meet the statistical criteria for early success at its interim analysis. The company plans to add another participant cohort, extending the trial into a fourth season and delaying clarity on a potential commercial opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about Moderna’s dependence on declining COVID-19 vaccine sales. Although the quarterly loss narrowed, the company still posted a GAAP net loss of about $782 million, and reports characterized revenue as weaker than Wall Street expected. The norovirus setback therefore outweighed the earnings and cost-control improvements. Moderna Misses Quarterly Revenue Estimates on COVID Vaccine Weakness

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. The trade was a 70.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock worth $5,928,762. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 143.55%.The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Moderna's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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