Moderna, Inc. $MRNA Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,077 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Moderna were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 148.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna administered the first doses in a Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1469 , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, and the study will assess safety and immune response in Canada following Health Canada authorization. The program, developed with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, highlights the potential speed and flexibility of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Moderna begins first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

Moderna administered the first doses in a Phase 1 trial of , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, and the study will assess safety and immune response in Canada following Health Canada authorization. The program, developed with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, highlights the potential speed and flexibility of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Positive Sentiment: Investors viewed the Ebola program as a potential long-term opportunity, particularly because a deadly outbreak has increased demand for protection against the virus and there is currently no approved vaccine for this strain. However, the candidate is only entering Phase 1, so any commercial benefit remains uncertain and several years away. Moderna Stock Jumps on Trial Launch for Breakthrough Ebola Vaccine

Investors viewed the Ebola program as a potential long-term opportunity, particularly because a deadly outbreak has increased demand for protection against the virus and there is currently no approved vaccine for this strain. However, the candidate is only entering Phase 1, so any commercial benefit remains uncertain and several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets modestly improved its 2026 quarterly and full-year loss estimates, forecasting a $6.60 per-share loss for 2026 versus its prior $7.26 estimate. The firm still expects losses in 2027, though its forecast deteriorated sharply to a $3.24 per-share loss from a previous $0.08 loss, signaling limited near-term profitability visibility.

Brookline Capital Markets modestly improved its 2026 quarterly and full-year loss estimates, forecasting a $6.60 per-share loss for 2026 versus its prior $7.26 estimate. The firm still expects losses in 2027, though its forecast deteriorated sharply to a $3.24 per-share loss from a previous $0.08 loss, signaling limited near-term profitability visibility. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 norovirus vaccine trial showed no early success, raising concerns about another potential setback in the company’s pipeline and increasing reliance on its respiratory vaccine franchise and earlier-stage programs. No early success for Moderna’s norovirus vaccine in phase 3 trial

Moderna Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of MRNA opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 141.43%.The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 53,336 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $2,739,870.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,483,848 shares in the company, valued at $76,225,271.76. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,400. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,406 shares of company stock worth $5,928,762. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.13.

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Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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