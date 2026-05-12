Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,087 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,402 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 69,130 shares of the company's stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Income Insurance Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 273,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 21,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,064 shares of company stock worth $189,934. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mondelez International from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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