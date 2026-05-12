Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $748.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $469.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $388.84.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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