Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $199.94 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.17, a PEG ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 7,657 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,443,344.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 283,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,460,485. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,300,600.05. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 695,598 shares of company stock worth $91,612,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Datadog’s recent earnings report was well received, with revenue up 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion and EPS of $0.60 beating expectations. Management also issued stronger-than-expected guidance, reinforcing the view that AI-driven demand and enterprise software spending remain healthy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. MarketScreener

Analyst sentiment remains constructive after earnings, with CICC Research raising its price target to $204 from $150 and other firms reiterating bullish views, suggesting Wall Street sees more upside in DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Barchart

Several recent articles framed Datadog as a beneficiary of AI adoption rather than a victim of a SaaS slowdown, which is helping sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog announced upcoming presentations at two investor conferences, which keeps the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider sales by directors and an executive, including Matthew Jacobson, Yanbing Li, Julie Richardson, and CRO Sean Michael Walters, may weigh on sentiment even though some of the trades were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. SEC filing

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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