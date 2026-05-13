Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,591,998,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $506,661,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 570,719 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $517,277,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total value of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,595,669.16. This represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.7%

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,599.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,278.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,112.61. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $643.36 and a 12-month high of $1,663.99. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Monolithic Power Systems's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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