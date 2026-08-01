Montchanin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,074 Chevron Corporation $CVX

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,074 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Chevron comprises about 1.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.17.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $197.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.96. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $214.71. The firm has a market cap of $392.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.51. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $67.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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