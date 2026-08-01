Montchanin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,947 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 6.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $352.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.30. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.81 and a 200-day moving average of $311.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands fee-generating asset-management platform: J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JLVP

J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings outlook improved: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher-for-longer rates may support net interest income: Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Fed’s hawkish pause analysis

Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. CoreWeave completes term loan

JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. JPMorgan ETF distribution correction

A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Jamie Dimon investor warning

Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of JPMorgan’s involvement in FIFA’s plans to raise billions has triggered another football-related backlash, creating a reputational risk even though the direct financial impact is unclear. JPMorgan and FIFA controversy

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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