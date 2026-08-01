Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.9% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CLG LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 5,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $476.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $776.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $529.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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