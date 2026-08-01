Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,923 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000. CocaCola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 450.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,412,772.64. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock valued at $126,087,452. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the primary catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Positive Sentiment: Premium beverages could support future revenue growth. Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Can Coca-Cola's Premium Beverage Strategy Boost Revenues?

Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher. Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus.

Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend remains an income-supporting feature. Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Coca-Cola Raised Its Full-Year Guidance

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting near-term upside. With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Coca-Cola Cut to Hold at HSBC

With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling creates a modest sentiment overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold approximately $13.1 million of shares, following a larger sale the prior day. The transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding, making them less concerning than discretionary sales but still notable.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KO opened at $87.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock's 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 28.56%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 63.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $104.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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