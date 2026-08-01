Montchanin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,400 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,106.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 32,060,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $102,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,163,343 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $582,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,583 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $74,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,928,068 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $93,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5,743.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,019,056 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,671,000 after buying an additional 1,001,616 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

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More Enterprise Products Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 earnings report

EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per unit versus the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion, well above the $13.69 billion forecast and up 60.8% year over year. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Record operating performance supports cash flow: Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of the quarterly distribution. Pipeline volumes rose 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: Growth and income remain central to the investment case: The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. EPD Q2 earnings call highlights

The partnership declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution, payable August 14, and outlined a roughly $3 billion 2027 capital plan. Planned projects include a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Midstream peers are also increasing payouts, reinforcing sector-wide income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. EPD dividend analysis

EPD’s roughly 5.6% yield and long history of distribution growth continue to attract income-focused investors. However, the July 31 ex-dividend date may create temporary trading effects as the distribution is reflected in the unit price. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate reductions add pressure: US Capital Advisors lowered its EPS forecasts for Q3 and Q4 2026, FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028. Its FY2026 estimate fell to $2.88 from $2.94, while FY2028 declined to $3.29 from $3.43, signaling some concern about longer-term earnings growth despite the latest beat.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:EPD opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $40.17. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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