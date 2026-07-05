Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $236.63 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,843 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 107,093 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $236,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after purchasing an additional 72,461,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,324,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,311,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Mastercard stock opened at $539.00 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $497.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.96. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $464.52 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's payout ratio is 20.14%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here