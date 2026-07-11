Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,147 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $3,918,290. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.16. 7,059,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,346,306. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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