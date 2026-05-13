M&T Bank Corp Has $10.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,758 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 1,952,102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fifty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $265.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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