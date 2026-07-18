M&T Bank Corporation $MTB Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,245 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of M&T Bank worth $287,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,954,000 after purchasing an additional 103,692 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 391,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $227.00 to $251.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $249.50.

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M&T Bank Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.76 and a 1 year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.69. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 22.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. M&T Bank's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $672,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,024.50. The trade was a 31.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

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About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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