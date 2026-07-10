Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Invests $3.12 Million in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 175.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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