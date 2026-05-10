Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Acquires 88,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 121.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.7% of Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $455.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $742.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $456.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $388.84.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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