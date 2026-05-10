Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 115,494 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. owned about 0.19% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 22.6% in the third quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $259,422,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in uniQure by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 738,897 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 23.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 185.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in uniQure by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,371,190 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 371,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 14,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $132,103.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,561.48. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette Potts sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $30,912.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,655.98. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,396 shares of company stock worth $722,734. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QURE. Mizuho raised uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Report on QURE

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating and $50 price target on uniQure while nudging near-term earnings estimates higher for Q2 and Q3 2026, which can support sentiment by signaling slightly better-than-expected operating performance.

HC Wainwright kept a rating and on uniQure while nudging near-term earnings estimates higher for Q2 and Q3 2026, which can support sentiment by signaling slightly better-than-expected operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Investors also appear encouraged by reports that uniQure plans a UK AMT-130 MAA submission in Q3 and expects its cash runway into H2 2029 , reducing near-term financing concerns and highlighting progress for its pipeline.

Investors also appear encouraged by reports that uniQure plans a and expects its , reducing near-term financing concerns and highlighting progress for its pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright made mixed long-range forecast changes, including higher FY2027 estimates but lower FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS expectations, suggesting a more uneven long-term outlook rather than a broad upgrade.

HC Wainwright made mixed long-range forecast changes, including higher FY2027 estimates but lower FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030 EPS expectations, suggesting a more uneven long-term outlook rather than a broad upgrade. Negative Sentiment: The updated analyst estimates still show uniQure remaining deeply unprofitable across the forecast period, so the stock could face pressure if clinical progress or commercialization timelines slip.

uniQure Stock Up 14.5%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.87. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 145.81% and a negative net margin of 1,154.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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