Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 32,177 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gregory Calvin Thomas bought 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $143,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,984. The trade was a 11.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.72 per share, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 587,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,107,569.28. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,900. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ARE opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company had revenue of $671.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's payout ratio is presently -45.93%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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