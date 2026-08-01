Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,779 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Nasdaq by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.55 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $109.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 11,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $1,060,813.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 205,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,751,846.35. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ab Investor acquired 56,782 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,024,603,103.84. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,319. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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