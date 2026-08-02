Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS is Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.'s 5th Largest Position

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Nebius Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nebius Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Nebius Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nebius Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Up 1.1%

NBIS stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 378,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 over the last three months.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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