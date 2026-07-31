Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221,553 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 416,733 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.27% of Nebius Group worth $334,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Nebius Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Nebius Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Nebius Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nebius Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,425,913.20. The trade was a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $3,987,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,692,948.35. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $222.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $299.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.67.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. The business's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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