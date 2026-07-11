Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,098 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total value of $7,974,926.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at $129,812,532.10. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 685,822 shares of company stock valued at $143,150,295 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.65. 11,462,026 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,635,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.41. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 4.10. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $299.86.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

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