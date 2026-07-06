Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,195 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA's holdings in Netflix were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 171.8% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 207,923 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 1,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 497,717 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 457,585 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 158,657 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 5,245 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $77.65 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.86 and a twelve month high of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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