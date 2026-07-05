Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 511.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 43,645 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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