Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,072.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 75,746 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Trading Up 1.3%

NFLX opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here