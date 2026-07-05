Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,281 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Netflix were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 20,869.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $130.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. New Street Research raised their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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