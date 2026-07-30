Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,936 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 85,035 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.5% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in Netflix were worth $37,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance boosted their price target on Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $73.63 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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