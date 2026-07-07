Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 242,128 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,869.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 27,470 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $76.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,921,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,166,914. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $323.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Article Title

Several market commentators are highlighting Netflix as a buy ahead of its July 16 earnings report, citing improving ad revenue, live sports opportunities, and the potential for another strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Article Title

Some traders are leaning into Netflix’s defensive qualities in a softer tech market, and the stock has been edging higher despite technical resistance from a “death cross.” Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Article Title

Investor commentary on CNBC and in other pieces continues to frame Netflix as an attractive long-term growth name, with multiple articles arguing the company is trading at a compelling valuation after its pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

Netflix is also getting attention for new content initiatives, including a “Little House on the Prairie” adaptation, which supports the company’s content pipeline but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage is also weighing on sentiment, with articles warning about a “second-season problem,” microdrama competition, and the risk that engagement could weaken as viewers abandon shows sooner. Article Title

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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