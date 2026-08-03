Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Holdings Raised by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,837 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 492,289 shares of company stock worth $42,186,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating for the company. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Los Angeles Times article

Netflix agreed to a five-year, approximately $500 million licensing deal covering all 371 episodes of The Walking Dead universe in international markets. The agreement strengthens Netflix’s global content lineup and adds a recognizable franchise beginning in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering qualifying loyalty members a monthly Netflix mobile subscription after four orders in a month. The partnership could support customer acquisition and engagement in India, although the direct financial impact appears limited. Reuters article

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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