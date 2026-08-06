NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $140.86 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $140,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $482.05 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $515.79 and its 200-day moving average is $356.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 execution: AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

AMD reported revenue of approximately $11.54 billion, up 50% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $1.66, exceeding analyst estimates. Data Center revenue more than doubled to $6.7 billion, while gross margin expanded to 56%. Positive Sentiment: Above-consensus guidance: AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. AMD Forecasts Upbeat Revenue

AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of $12.7 billion to $13.3 billion, ahead of the roughly $12.4 billion consensus. Management also expects Data Center revenue to accelerate late in 2026 and more than double in 2027 as its Helios AI platform ramps. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains strong: Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. AMD Price Targets Raised

Jefferies, Truist, Goldman Sachs, Wedbush, Cantor Fitzgerald and Susquehanna either maintained bullish ratings or raised price targets, citing data-center momentum and AI GPU growth. Positive Sentiment: AI ecosystem expansion: AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption.

AMD highlighted collaboration with Meta, OpenAI and Anthropic to optimize AI models on its platform, while a new AI coding-tool system with Super Micro Computer supports broader adoption. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning: AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand.

AMD’s stock had more than doubled during the year, leaving the valuation and expectations unusually demanding. The post-earnings reaction reflects a reset in expectations rather than a deterioration in current demand. Negative Sentiment: Investors wanted a larger AI payoff: Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. AMD Investors Seek Bigger AI Payoff

Although guidance exceeded official estimates, some analysts viewed the upside as modest relative to the premium already embedded in AMD’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Heavy investment weighs on near-term profitability: A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving.

A sharp increase in capital spending to expand AI and data-center capacity raised concerns about cash use, execution risk and whether margins can keep improving. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia competition intensified: Elon Musk said SpaceX plans to use Nvidia chips exclusively for its AI infrastructure, reinforcing concerns about AMD’s ability to win major hyperscale customers. AMD Premarket Reaction

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $539.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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