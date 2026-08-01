NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $59,312,000. Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,282. The trade was a 40.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $4,603,864.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key nVent Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations: nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. nVent Electric earnings report

nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance points to continued momentum: The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. nVent second-quarter financial results

The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center investment supports the growth narrative: nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. nVent expands data-center liquid-cooling capacity

nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong results, nVent trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, leaving the stock potentially sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future guidance revisions.

nVent Electric Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $154.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $191.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider nVent Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and nVent Electric wasn't on the list.

While nVent Electric currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here