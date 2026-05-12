NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The stock has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $469.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,331,612.62. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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