NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 5,593 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 967,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $459,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Linde from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,357 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.79, for a total value of $2,094,802.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,643,729.02. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total value of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,257. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Linde Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $504.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $521.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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