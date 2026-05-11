NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 7,748 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,114 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.75.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 129.94%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here