NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,847 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Down 6.8%

Intel stock opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.19 billion, a PE ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.38.

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Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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