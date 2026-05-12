NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 26,367 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,671 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 26,367 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,145 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 70,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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