NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,980 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here