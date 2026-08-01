NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 50,356 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.7% of Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 311,219 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 305,606 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,728 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NEE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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