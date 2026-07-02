NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,940 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 92,136 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 38,757.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,124 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,288 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $220,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in NIKE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 520,288 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $27,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,292 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.20 to $0.72 depending on the reporting view cited and revenue of about $10.97 billion to $11.0 billion, helping lift sentiment around the stock. NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

NIKE beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, with EPS of $0.20 to $0.72 depending on the reporting view cited and revenue of about $10.97 billion to $11.0 billion, helping lift sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Profitability looked stronger than expected, aided by tariff refunds and margin improvement, which gave investors a reason to buy despite softer sales. Nike earnings crushed Wall Street’s estimates — but there’s a catch

Profitability looked stronger than expected, aided by tariff refunds and margin improvement, which gave investors a reason to buy despite softer sales. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive, including Robert W. Baird reaffirming an outperform rating with a $70 target, signaling continued upside potential if the recovery gains traction. Benzinga analyst rating update

NIKE Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NKE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.43 per share, with a total value of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have bought a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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