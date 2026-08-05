NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,651 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 1,806,886 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in NIKE were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 494,891 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $97,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its Underweight rating and cut its price target to $40 from $47 , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Benzinga report

JPMorgan reaffirmed its rating and cut its price target to , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a $1 billion China-related headwind . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Barron's article

JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Seeking Alpha article

The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Nike plans to end online sales of its products through Pou Sheng International in mainland China beginning January 1, 2027. The channel represented about 15% of Pou Sheng’s 2025 revenue but only a small portion of its profit; the effect on Nike will depend on how successfully sales are shifted to other digital and retail channels. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $50.30 to $47.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $803,439.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,681.94. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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