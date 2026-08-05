NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,840 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 61,554 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in NIKE were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

NIKE News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed its Underweight rating and cut its price target to $40 from $47 , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Benzinga report

JPMorgan reaffirmed its rating and cut its price target to , implying limited upside from recent trading levels. The firm believes Nike’s turnaround may create lingering financial headwinds before growth recovers. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a $1 billion China-related headwind . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Barron's article

JPMorgan estimates Nike could face roughly a . Analysts appear concerned that efforts to reset distribution and rebuild the brand in China could weigh on revenue, margins and earnings in the near term. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Seeking Alpha article

The downgrade reflects skepticism that the “Win Now” plan will deliver a quick turnaround. JPMorgan’s view suggests investors may need to wait longer for stronger product momentum, improved demand and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Nike plans to end online sales of its products through Pou Sheng International in mainland China beginning January 1, 2027. The channel represented about 15% of Pou Sheng’s 2025 revenue but only a small portion of its profit; the effect on Nike will depend on how successfully sales are shifted to other digital and retail channels. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on NIKE from $50.30 to $47.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NIKE from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Philip Mccartney sold 17,398 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $803,439.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,453,681.94. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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