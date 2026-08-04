Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $808,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations. Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Palantir posts blowout Q2 numbers

Palantir reported adjusted earnings of $0.41 per share versus the $0.35 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $1.94 billion, above the $1.81 billion forecast. Revenue rose 93% year over year, and GAAP net income exceeded $1 billion. Positive Sentiment: U.S. commercial growth accelerated sharply. U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. The Most Important Number in Palantir’s Earnings Report

U.S. commercial revenue surged 149% year over year to $764 million, reinforcing evidence that demand for Palantir’s AI platform is expanding beyond government contracts. U.S. total revenue increased 115%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance above Wall Street expectations. Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Palantir raises annual revenue forecast

Palantir now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $8.15 billion to $8.16 billion, representing about 82% growth, compared with consensus near $7.7 billion. U.S. commercial revenue is projected to grow at least 134%, while third-quarter revenue guidance also topped estimates. Positive Sentiment: Operating leverage remained strong. Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Palantir Q2 2026 results

Palantir reported a 47% GAAP operating margin and a 62% adjusted operating margin, closed 220 contracts worth at least $1 million, and held $9.2 billion in cash and short-term Treasuries. A new Mercury Systems partnership could also support defense and factory-automation demand. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Palantir CEO discusses the AI industry

CEO Alex Karp renewed criticism of frontier AI laboratories, arguing that enterprises need greater control over their data and AI models. The comments reinforce Palantir’s “AI sovereignty” positioning but could increase controversy around management’s public messaging. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and selling risks remain. Palantir trades at a very high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable if growth slows or guidance disappoints. Reports also highlighted substantial insider selling with no reported insider purchases over the past six months, while scrutiny of the company’s U.K. NHS data-platform work remains an overhang. Palantir faces valuation concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $189.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $125.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.04.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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