Northeast Investment Management Has $41.65 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,072 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 4,251 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $279.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $274.79. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average of $241.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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