Novare Capital Management LLC Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,240 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Novare Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $328.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.10 and a 200-day moving average of $324.18. The company has a market cap of $590.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $359.66.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is 23.34%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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