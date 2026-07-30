Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Stock Holdings Cut by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479,675 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,325 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of NU worth $50,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in NU by 14,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NU Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE NU opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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