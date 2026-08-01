nVent Electric PLC $NVT Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 146.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,802 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 649,992 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.68% of nVent Electric worth $129,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 97,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. The trade was a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Clear Str raised nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

nVent Electric Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $154.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

More nVent Electric News

Here are the key news stories impacting nVent Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations: nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. nVent Electric earnings report

nVent reported quarterly earnings per share of $1.45, above the $1.16 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $1.47 billion versus expectations of $1.26 billion. EPS rose from $0.86 in the prior-year quarter, and revenue grew 52.8% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance points to continued momentum: The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. nVent second-quarter financial results

The company projected third-quarter EPS of $1.35–$1.38, above the $1.18 analyst consensus, and full-year 2026 EPS of $5.00–$5.10, ahead of the $4.59 consensus. Revenue guidance also exceeded expectations, with third-quarter revenue around $1.4 billion and full-year revenue of $5.3–$5.4 billion versus an estimated $5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Data-center investment supports the growth narrative: nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. nVent expands data-center liquid-cooling capacity

nVent is expanding liquid-cooling capacity at a 160,000-square-foot site to meet rising demand from artificial intelligence and high-performance computing data centers. This could strengthen its position in a rapidly growing end market. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong results, nVent trades at a relatively elevated valuation, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 50, leaving the stock potentially sensitive to any slowdown in growth or future guidance revisions.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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