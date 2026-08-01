NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Waycross Partners LLC's Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,383 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 24,650 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.8% of Waycross Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $81,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the first quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 67,726 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,466 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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