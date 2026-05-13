NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $276.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $124.47 and a twelve month high of $223.75. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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