NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,358 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon supports demand outlook: Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Nvidia Stock Rises. Thank Amazon.

Amazon raised its capital-expenditure forecast and downplayed competition between its custom AI chips and NVIDIA’s processors. The update reassured investors that hyperscaler spending remains a significant growth driver for NVIDIA. Positive Sentiment: Additional large-scale chip demand: Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Moonshot has Nvidia chip cluster from Alibaba computing deal

Chinese AI company Moonshot reportedly has an Alibaba computing agreement involving approximately 20,000 NVIDIA chips. Although the arrangement is indirect, it highlights continued demand for NVIDIA’s accelerators across AI platforms. Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide investor support: Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash This Week as Chip Stocks Rally

Semiconductor ETFs attracted substantial new money as chip stocks rallied following strong technology earnings, providing a favorable backdrop for NVIDIA. Analysts also remain broadly bullish, with reported median price targets well above the current trading level and positive earnings-estimate revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus.

NVIDIA will report fiscal second-quarter 2027 results on August 26. Investors will focus on revenue growth, forward guidance and whether hyperscaler AI spending is translating into sustained orders. The company’s latest reported quarter showed $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year, and earnings above consensus. Negative Sentiment: Financing concerns remain: Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. NVIDIA Stock Is Still Up, But $250 Billion AI Risk Has Spooked The Debt Market

Investors continue to debate whether AI infrastructure expansion relies too heavily on leveraged or “circular” financing arrangements. Credit-market hedging activity and discussion of a potential financing backstop tied to an OpenAI data-center project could limit valuation expansion. Negative Sentiment: Bearish positioning and selling: Investor Michael Burry reportedly expanded bearish bets against NVIDIA, while recent insider and institutional selling adds a secondary source of caution. These transactions do not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals but may contribute to volatility.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $200.75 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $205.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here